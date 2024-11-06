Zach Bryan Blocks Ex Brianna LaPaglia as Dave Portnoy Releases Diss Track 'Smallest Man'

Zach Bryan has moved on from his relationship with Brianna LaPaglia by blocking her on social media.

LaPaglia's BFF's podcast co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards released a diss track toward Bryan called "Smallest Man" - seemingly a nod to a Taylor Swift song from her The Tortured Poets Department album as well as speculation that Bryan is indeed 5-foot-10- and in the announcement of the song, people ripped her for not tagging Bryan in the post.

That's when LaPaglia responded and shared that she has been blocked by Bryan on social media.

"We r all blocked," she said via TMZ.

In the song, some of the lyrics claim Bryan "f--ed up" and tell him to "go and post it on your Instagram Story."

"I said trust me, caught your pants on fire / Tinder, Bumble, Raya, knew you was a liar / You're a douchebag, you just made a new rival / Pretty soon you going to need a revival," other lyrics read.

@barstoolsports “Smallest Man” the new diss track by @Josh Richards and @Dave Portnoy new @BFFs Pod episode dropping Thursday 👀 ♬ original sound - BFFs Pod

This is not the fist time that Portnoy dissed Bryan after the breakup. During an episode of The Unnamed Show, Portnoy was asked if he was "officially a Zach Brown hater now." He cheekily responded by saying, "I was never a liker."

"I think he's a fraud. Every time I met him, I was not comfortable with him. He doesn't put you at ease. There's certain guys where you're like, 'Okay, I kinda like this guy, he gives a good vibe guy.' He never gave that vibe to me," he said.

It's only been two weeks since the couple broke up, but there has been plenty of drama that has occurred in the meantime. Bryan has already shared a new teaser of music since the breakup.

Bryan turned off the comments to the post, which came on the same day that LaPaglia spoke out about their breakup on Oct. 22.

In an emotional YouTube video, she claims that Bryan "discarded" her and blindsided her with their breakup.

"I've been crying for 5 days straight ... How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like, through stuff that you shouldn't. But you just love them ... and you see the good in them," she told her audience in the clip.

"As she noticeably tries to fight back tears, LaPaglia goes on to claim that Bryan had "discarded" her over the course of the last few days.

Bryan announced that the couple would be going their separate ways on Oct. 22 in a post to his Instagram account.

"Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," he said.

"I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too," Bryan added.

Their breakup comes after Bryan was reportedly spotted on the dating app, Raya, with screenshots of his alleged profile circulating around social media