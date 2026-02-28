Radiohead Condemn ICE's Use of 'Let Down' in Immigration Video: 'You Don't Get to Appropriate It Without a Fight'

Radiohead is demanding that U.S. immigration authorities remove a social media video featuring their song "Let Down," sharply criticizing the agency for using the track without permission.

The band issued a statement after a video posted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement included a choral version of "Let Down," originally released on Radiohead's 1997 album OK Computer.

The video, shared by the Department of Homeland Security agency, showed images of individuals described as victims of crimes committed by immigrants and ended with the phrase "This Is Our Why."

In the caption accompanying the clip, ICE wrote: "American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country. This is who we fight for. This is our why."

Radiohead responded forcefully. In a statement shared with Billboard and other outlets, the band said, "We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down." The group added, "It ain't funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don't get to appropriate it without a fight." The statement concluded with a blunt message: "Also, go f**k yourselves..."

The ICE video begins with a black screen as the third verse of "Let Down" plays. Among the lyrics heard are, "You know where you are with/ You know where you are with/ Floor collapses, floating/ Bouncing back/ And one day I am gonna grow wings/ A chemical reaction/ Hysterical and useless."

"Let Down" has seen renewed popularity in recent years. The track made its Billboard Hot 100 debut 28 years after its original release, reaching No. 1 on the chart dated Aug. 30, 2025. It marked the band's fourth entry on the tally.

Frontman Thom Yorke previously reflected on the song's resurgence, telling The Sunday Times he found its viral popularity "especially bizarre."

He said, "I fought tooth and nail for it not to be on the record, but Ed O'Brien was, like, 'If it's not, I'm leaving.'"

O'Brien later remarked on the song's appeal to younger listeners, recalling, "Still, I was astonished. So I told my kids, who are 18 and 21, and they said, 'What do you expect? Teenagers are depressed. It's depressing music!'"

Drummer Philip Selway has also spoken about the band's cross-generational reach. "I was at the station the other day," he said. "And schoolboys were playing 'Everything In Its Right Place' [from Kid A] on a piano. Then they played Bohemian Rhapsody."

Read more: Lady Gaga Breaks Down in Tears as She Halts Tokyo Concert for Anti ICE Speech

Artists Speak Out Against ICE

Radiohead is not alone in objecting to ICE's use of music.

In November, Olivia Rodrigo criticized the agency for using a portion of her song "All-American Bitch" in a video showing officers detaining individuals. She commented, "Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," though the message was later deleted.

The agency has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks following the January deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both U.S. citizens, during ICE operations in Minneapolis.

Bruce Springsteen has been among the most vocal critics, calling for ICE to "get the fuck out of Minneapolis." He also permitted the use of "Born In The USA" in an anti-ICE video and debuted a protest song, "Streets Of Minneapolis," at a benefit show hosted by Tom Morello. Springsteen later announced the Land of Hope and Dreams tour "in defense of America."

Separately, Radiohead members Jonny Greenwood and filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson recently sought to have music from the film "Phantom Thread" removed from a documentary about Melania Trump, according to NBC News. Producer Marc Beckman said the score would remain "in the film forever."