Ariana Grande Says She's Taking a Step Back From the Music Industry to Focus on Acting

Ariana Grande is opening like never before and shared why she is taking a step back from the music industry.

In a new interview, Grande revealed that while she loves music, acting is her main priority right now.

"I'm going to say something so scary, it's going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone. I love them, and they will deal and we will be here forever. I'm always going to make music. I'm always going to go on stage. I'm always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don't think doing it at the rate that I've been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years," she told the Las Culturistas.

Grande shared that she wants to reconnect to her musical theater roots in the meantime.

"I think I love acting; I love musical theater. Reconnecting with this part of myself...I love comedy and heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself," she concluded.

Grande is busy promoting her upcoming movie Wicked, which is due out on Nov. 22. In the movie, the singer plays Galinda, while Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba. The star is already gaining Oscar buzz for her performance.

However, the star could have another big showing come award season as her album Enteral Sunshine was released earlier this year to both critical acclaim and chart success. It spawned one of the most-successful singles with "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was her first album in four years since 2020's Positions.

She spoke about her album Positions during the podcast and shared that she had hopes to do much more with the album until it got such a negative reaction.

"I just remember that really put me in a cage of judging every single piece. I, like, scrapped so many things that I was going to put out. Now, people are just, like, they love it and is the best thing I ever made. I'm like, 'What is that? How is that fair?" she told the hosts.