Chris Martin Halts Coldplay Concert to Rescue Young Fan in the Crowd and Makes a 'Coke' Joke

Chris Martin has helped out a young Coldplay fan who was "squished" in the crowd.

During a show at Sydney's Accor Stadium for the band's Music Of The Spheres tour, Martin noticed the boy and addressed him after seeing him in a state of apparent distress. He motioned for the boy to be lifted over the barriers.

"You can sit right here, OK? You don't have to be squeezed," he told the boy.

Once he was over the barrier, Martin said: "Then you don't have to be squished by all these adults is all."

Martin then made a questionable joke about Coke, the drink, or so he clarified.

"You sit right there my little brother, OK. Better? Do you want some coke or something? The drink, I mean. We'll take care of you, man," he said before resuming the show as normal.

The latest Coldplay concert incident came a day after Martin took a tumble on stage while walking down the runway at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

The incident caught the crowd's attention and they assured their fans that the incident was not planned at all.

"Thank you for catching me," Martin told a member of the stage crew who caught him before the incident became too dire.

Martin is not the only singer who has had issues with his footing at concerts lately. Olivia Rodrigo took a tumble that occurred in Melbourne, mirroring the "Fix You" singer's misstep caused by an inadvertently open trap door.

Additionally, Coldplay faced a setback when bassist Guy Berryman missed a performance after he became "ill."

"I have to say, thank you so much for coming to our show today. It's a shame, but we waited until the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player, Guy, is very, very sick. And will not be (playing) for the first time," the band told the audience.

"We'll have a slightly different show and we'll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we're in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people," Martin added.