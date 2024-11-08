Diddy Spent $500K on Mirrors and Décor for Wild 'Freak Off' Parties, Says Party Planner

At his infamous "Freak-Off" gatherings, Sean "Diddy" Combs decorated the room with mirrors to ensure that the festivity could be witnessed from all corners of the extravagant event, as disclosed by one of his alleged party organizers.

"Everywhere you looked, you'd see yourself reflected again and again," a source told The Post. "You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever."

The planner also mentioned that the music tycoon had engaged individuals identifying as "models" of both genders for his unconventional "Freak Offs."

"But it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually sex workers," the source said.

The planner claimed of not being responsible for arranging the alleged escorts, citing a focus on more conventional event planning tasks.

At these extravagant gatherings, connections were made to major business functions like award ceremonies and the Super Bowl.

And yet, sources reveal that the purportedly suspicious "Freak Offs" — where a significant portion of the illegal behavior Diddy is purportedly involved in occurred — occurred once the majority of the major celebrities had left.

The rapper's Miami mansion was said to be the setting for these wild gatherings that reportedly escalated into full-blown orgies, as evidenced by photos and videos obtained.

According to sources, the "I Need A Girl" rapper went all out for these events, spending around $500,000 on each party, including both the "mainstream" festivities and the "sex party afterwards."

The substantial cost covered a wide range of expenses, encompassing gourmet cuisine, expensive drinks, and a variety of entertainment, such as dancers, acrobats, live animals, and other performers.

The source added, "All he would ask was, 'Is it going to be a great party?' If the answer was yes, he was willing to pay."

Despite the high costs involved, Diddy showed no concern about the expenses.

According to the event organizer, the rapper known for "Bad Boy for Life" consistently exuded a specific atmosphere that "everywhere you looked there would be sex happening."

The planner noted that the overall ambiance created by the rapper was one of continuous revelry and indulgence, saying, "It was wall-to-wall debauchery."