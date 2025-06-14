Jay-Z in the Firing Line as Beyoncé Plans Brutally Honest Memoir Inspired by Her Mom Tina: Report

Beyoncé may be ready to share her most personal stories yet in an upcoming candid memoir that might discuss her marriage to Jay-Z and his cheating past, a new report claims.

The 42-year-old singer, famous for shrouding her private life in secrecy, was apparently inspired by her mother Tina Knowles' best-selling memoir, "Matriarch," to share her own story at last.

"Beyoncé is quietly writing a memoir after being inspired by her mother's book," a source told the Daily Mail. "She documents everything so has technically been writing one for over a decade now."

Tina Knowles allegedly encouraged for her daughter to be "open and raw" in the book, which might entail the moment Jay-Z's infidelity was brought to the public eye of his 2014 elevator brawl with Solange Knowles after the Met Gala.

The soundless video, which TMZ reportedly paid some $250,000 for, was of Solange hitting and shoving Jay-Z, while Beyoncé stood passively by.

The way solange snuck jay z after beyonce and julius left the elevator pic.twitter.com/5WQ5PADNO5 — rihyoncé ☀️ (@blondeglinda) February 22, 2025

The former Destiny's Child star took on the emotional toll in her 2016 album "Lemonade," where she sang, "He only want me when I'm not there. He better call Becky with the good hair."

The rapper later seemed to confirm the affair on his 2017 album "4:44"and in an interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, where he said, "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused."

Jay-Z confessed that therapy allowed him to identify that emotional shutdowns triggered infidelity. "In my case, like it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity," he said in 2017. "We were using our art almost like a therapy session."

A Long-Awaited Tell-All from a Private Superstar

For all her larger-than-life stardom, Beyoncé has seldom exploited her personal life as a marketing tool. "No amount of money is worth my peace," she said to GQ in 2023.

But her recent "Cowboy Carter" tour did include some personal flourishes, including visits from all three of her children and her mother.

Publishers are said to be courting the memoir, which could provide an inside look at Beyoncé's life, career and marriage. "She is going to bare all in her own words," a source told the outlet.

The project would be the follow-up to "Becoming Beyoncé," an unauthorized biography that was published in 2015 and that the singer reportedly felt "did not portray her accurately."

The memoir could also be a strategic move as she faces a slowdown in ticket sales for her current tour, compared to the record-breaking success of "Renaissance."