Taylor Swift Plans to Cheer on Travis Kelce This Fall Without Tour Conflicts

This fall, Taylor Swift plans to support Travis Kelce from the stands — and for the first time in their relationship, she'll be doing it without having to squeeze it in between tour stops.

According to a source close to the couple, Swift is looking forward to the 2025 NFL season because it marks the first time she won't be balancing her schedule with the demands of her Eras Tour.

"Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule," the insider told People.

Over the last two years, the pop star performed across five continents, wrapping her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024 in Vancouver.

The tour, which began in March 2023, included 149 shows and became the highest-grossing tour in music history with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

During that time, Swift, 35, still managed to appear at several Kansas City Chiefs games. She was often seen in stadium suites with family and friends, including Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

But showing up wasn't always easy — she had to fly between countries and squeeze in quick trips between performances.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS FEELING THE HEAT OF OVERTIME HOCKEY 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/O6M7N1P42I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2025

Taylor Swift Ready to Cheer on Travis Kelce With No Tour Conflicts

"This fall will be completely different," the source added. Sources shared that this will be the first football season where Swift won't have to juggle travel or plan around a busy tour schedule.

Now that her tour has wrapped up, Swift is likely to attend more of Travis Kelce's games during the 2025 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, is gearing up for his 13th year in the NFL, NY Post said. While rumors about retirement have surfaced, his teammate Patrick Mahomes recently said Kelce is still as motivated as ever.

Now, Swift has more freedom to support her boyfriend regularly. "Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped and she's genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently," said the source.

The couple has spent the last two years managing long-distance travel and busy work calendars, but things are slowing down — at least for now.

An insider revealed that Taylor is hoping to attend as many of Travis's games as she can. After both having hectic schedules for a while, this calmer period is a refreshing change for the couple.