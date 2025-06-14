R. Kelly Reportedly Left in Spider-Infested Solitary as Punishment for Exposing White Supremacist Murder Plot

R. Kelly is allegedly being held in solitary confinement under harrowing conditions after filing an emergency motion exposing what his legal team claims is a plot by white supremacists and prison officials to have him killed.

The 57-year-old singer, currently serving a 30-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina, was moved into isolation shortly after raising alarm over a murder-for-hire scheme allegedly involving members of the Aryan Brotherhood and corrections officers.

According to AllHipHop, Attorney Beau Brindley, who represents Kelly, said his client "is now living in solitary confinement. He cannot call his family. He cannot eat his own food from his locker... Mr. Kelly has spiders crawling over him as he tries to sleep. He is alone in the dark in miserable conditions."

Claims of Targeted Retaliation

According to the emergency motion filed earlier this week, Kelly claims he is the target of a credible murder plot and that prison staff warned him not to pursue legal action. "Things would get worse" if he continued seeking help, the singer was allegedly told.

The court filing includes a sworn statement from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood member, who claims prison officials offered him early release in exchange for killing Kelly. Brindley said Stine informed Kelly of the plot and later disappeared after the motion was filed.

Brindley added that Kelly "has not eaten for three days" due to fears of being poisoned. "The prison officials refuse to let him have his own purchased and sealed food products... and, instead, insist he must eat food from the chow hall," he explained.

R. Kelly’s legal team has filed for his immediate release, claiming federal agents are trying to persuade an inmate to kill him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wDf98ocCSz — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 10, 2025

Push for Furlough, Trump Pardon

Citing deteriorating mental and physical health, Kelly's attorneys are requesting a temporary furlough and considering a presidential pardon. Brindley said he's been in contact with Donald Trump's associates, arguing the president "understands what it's like to be victimized by prosecution teams" and might act to prevent further harm.

The singer's legal team has also accused the government of misconduct, including violating attorney-client privilege and retaliating against Kelly for attempting to expose the alleged corruption.

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for June 20 to address whether the emergency motion was filed in the correct jurisdiction.

Brindley said he intends to file a supplement to the motion alleging additional mistreatment. "He's begging me to find a way to help him," Brindley said Thursday. "He's very emotional, he's very upset at how he's being treated and the conditions he's having to live with."