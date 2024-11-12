Diddy's 'Pervy Ways' in Brooklyn Jail Feared to Continue, Thanks to Unintended Features Providing Thrills for Inmates: Report

The rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held in the 4 North unit of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where inmates are allowed to walk in and out for breakfast and linger among each other, according to sources.

According to a New York Post report, Combs is being detained in a smaller dorm-style facility that houses roughly 20 inmates and has less strict rules than the general population units. It is equipped with things such as air hockey tables.

One ex-prisoner who stayed in the same unit, Gene Borrello, said: "There are grates in one of the rooms of 4 North. They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them." This arrangement has sparked fears that things can cross into inappropriate territory.

Diddy has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking charges but has pleaded not guilty. Although being locked up and the situation of his confinement wouldn't change his alleged predatory behavior, sources told the New York Post. "He could if he wanted," Borrello said regarding Diddy's ability to engage in illicit activities.

Another former prisoner, named G-Lock, said the women were quite bold in their behavior in prison. He stated, "They'll show their t–s and play with their c—ies," indicating a lack of decorum among some of the women in the facility.

The unit is set aside for high-profile inmates like Diddy and financial criminal Sam Bankman-Fried and offers a stark contrast to the harsher conditions found in other parts of the jail.

Crime history podcaster Jeff Nadu said, "Go into the regular units and it's nonstop cutting and stabbing and fighting. So it's kind of better to avoid all that."

Unlike inmates placed in conventional cells, those in 4 North have more freedom. Tiffany Fong, who communicates regularly with Bankman-Fried, said: "They're not in cells. They are actually in a unit that is set up like a dorm and designed for high-profile individuals. The president of Honduras was there."

Life in Brooklyn Jail

Yet, life in MDC isn't all up-marks. Prisoners sleep on metal beds without a thick mattress, and privacy in showers and clumps is also little.

The showers and washrooms have just a flimsy curtain that offers minimal privacy, Fong, who hosts an eponymous podcast, said. "A lot can be heard by the other inmates."

The general atmosphere was uninviting, however. Bankman-Fried had said the facility was "generally depressing" and "not designed to make you reform in some way."

And Diddy's prison foods are tasty weeks away from those fine dishes he used to eat. Fong said that food choices feature "chicken sandwiches on some days" and "murder burgers," which former inmates have criticized as being poorly made.

Diddy is said to only have 300 minutes of phone time a month—which averages out to 10 minutes a day—as he figures out this new reality. Still, early dealings between Diddy and other people behind bars have been largely great, according to Bankman-Fried, who said Diddy was "very nice and kind" in the course of their interactions.