Kash Doll Breaks Silence on Kendrick Lamar Name-Drop in Fiery Drake Diss Track '6:16 in LA'

Kash Doll has nothing but love for Kendrick Lamar and his shoutout to her on his Drake diss track '6:16 in LA'.

The rapper appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast on November 15 to promote her new album 'Last Doll', where she thanked Lamar for the shoutout.

"It was crazy... I haven't even met Kendrick... shoutout to Kendrick for showing me some love I ain't in that," she said.

However, it was not all fun times as Kash reveled that people took the fun out of her shoutout.

"Then, people started saying 'She did this' and 'She did this with Kendrick' and I'm like 'I haven't even seen him in person. What are you talking about?'" she shared.

On his song, Lamar gives a shoutout to Kash.

"Conspiracies about Cash, dog? That's not even the leak, Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think," he says on the track.

Both Kash Doll and Lamar have been in the spotlight this year. The former for recent comments she made about what kind of man she is looking for after her split with Tracy T.

"During a chat with Atlanta's 'The Big Homie House,' Kash discussed her dating preferences, sharing what she wants from a man and says she wants one "who understands women's value" and not one who "tries to be the woman."

The host of the show pressed her as to what she considers to be "sassy" behavior in men.

"When they think they're the one who's supposed to be getting flowers," Kash responded.

Kash clarified that while she's happy to reciprocate thoughtful gestures in her relationships, she dislikes when men have a "what have you done for me lately" mentality.

"If I'm like, 'Well, I want some flowers,' [and he asks] 'Will you give me some flowers?' I hate that s--t," she said.

Lamar previously grabbed headlines this year after he and Drake exchanged jabs at each other over various songs, one of them being '6:16 in LA.' However, the most successful song to come out of the duel was Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' which peaked at No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart and earned several Grammy Award nominations, including Song and Record of the Year.

Drake did fire back with his own songs like 'The Heart Part 6' and 'Push Ups,' though they experienced less commercial and cultural success than 'Not Like Us.'