Kash Doll Rants Against Men Who 'Try to be the Women' in the Relationship

Kash Doll is making it clear what she wants from a man in the relationship, and that is for him to be "the man."

During a chat with Atlanta's The Big Homie House, Kash discussed her dating preferences, sharing what she wants from a man and says she wants one "who understands women's value" and not one who "tries to be the woman."

Host Big Homie then pressed the rapper as to what she considers to be "sassy" behavior in men, and she quickly gave her thoughts on the situation.

"When they think they're the one who's supposed to be getting flowers," she retorted.

Kash clarified that while she's happy to reciprocate thoughtful gestures in her relationships, she dislikes when men have a "what have you done for me lately" mentality.

"If I'm like, 'Well, I want some flowers,' [and he asks] 'Will you give me some flowers?' I hate that s--t," Kash continued.

She did go on to note that reciprocity should be in any relationship and not just the romantic ones.

Kash also said that finances play a major role in any relationship. She emphasized that men should avoid dating financially stable women unless they are secure themselves, as wealth imbalances can create issues.

"I'm not saying you gotta make as much money as me, but you gotta have some ambition," Kash said.

Previously, Kash was linked to Tracy T. The pair began dating in 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child together later that year. The following year, they welcomed their son. In 2024, the couple shared that they were expecting another child, however, by July, Kash had declared that she was single.