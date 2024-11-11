Skepta Says Kendrick Lamar's Unfounded Drake Pedophile Allegations Hurt Hip-Hop

Hip-hop icons Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave the industry one of its most polarizing beef in recent history over the summer, yet some saw beyond the "fun and games."

UK grime artist Skepta found Lamar's role in the feud to be irresponsible, noting to Ebro during an exclusive interview on Apple Music the damage he did to the industry.

"Kendrick Lamar pushing those fake pedo allegations about Drake did a lot of damage to the culture because it scared away big companies like Nike and other brands from working with rappers, because of how vile Kendrick's lies were," he shared.

He continued, "It's hurting what we've all built this whole time. We're looking crazy out here. Talking to each other like this is looking crazy. You're calling him a word, but this guy's signed to this [brand]. So now, how can they sign a man that is being accused of this thing?"

Lamar's most prolific song in the beef, "Not Like Us," features stand-out lines like, "Trying to strike a chord and it's probably A minor" and "Just make sure to hide your little sister from him." Though it boasts some pretty hefty accusations against Drake, the track recently received five Grammy nominations for Record and Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

While many understood Skepta's take, others found him to be out of place for speaking on the issue, noting that he couldn't understand the politics of rap in America. Others also noted Drake accusing Lamar of domestic abuse to be just as damaging.

I fuck with Skepta heavy, shit more than most American rappers..but all due respect he gotta stfu on this one. Keep that energy on that side of the pond,our rap came from the spirit of competition & being better than your opps.Fuck losing a deal,respect & integrity over anything! https://t.co/gP0J1n3dQa — Upscale Vandal (@Upscale_Vandal) November 10, 2024

Skepta isn’t wrong but I don’t expect people to see his point of view. Questlove shared similar sentiments months ago and got attacked. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) November 11, 2024

If there's anyone, however, who didn't mind the beef, it's President-elect Donald Trump, who recently revealed that he's a fan of Lamar's "Not Like Us" and praised it as a "true American Song."

He shared on his social media website Truth Social, "Starting my day by listening to 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar. I love this song! I have listened to this song repeatedly." He continued, "Funny that the Canadians think that they are better than us. They are not! Canada is crumbling upon itself -- and it's because of this song."