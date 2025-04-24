Tina Knowles Discusses How She Nurtured Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland's Talents and Personalities

Tina Knowles is opening up about what it was like raising three powerful women—Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland—and how she helped each of them find their own voice and path.

The 71-year-old mom and author of "Matriarch" shared how she raised her daughters to believe that anything is possible, Independent said.

"I told my kids the sky's the limit every day," she said. Tina explained that her own parents didn't give her that kind of encouragement, so she made sure to do things differently.

Beyoncé, now 43, started showing her talent early. She was a quiet child but loved to sing and perform. Tina supported her every step of the way, from school talent shows to leading Destiny's Child.

As a hairstylist and fashion designer, Tina was deeply involved in her daughters' careers, helping style the group's looks and building their unique image.

Tina Knowles gets emotional watching a 2001 ET interview with Destiny’s Child.🥹 Her memoir 'Matriarch' is out now. pic.twitter.com/LF1n4a7wgl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 22, 2025

Tina Knowles Calls Motherhood Her Greatest Role

Solange, 38, also found her place in the spotlight. She began as a dancer and choreographer for Destiny's Child before launching her own music career.

Tina said, "I always looked at my kids very differently... I always spent time with each one of them separately so that they could feel special."

According to People, Tina also helped raise Kelly Rowland, now 44, who joined the Knowles family when she was just 11 years old. Tina lovingly calls her a "bonus daughter" and said she gave Kelly just as much care and support as she did her own children.

Each of the girls has given something back to their mom. Beyoncé has taught her to be confident and accept compliments.

Solange, on the other hand, has encouraged Tina to be bold with fashion. "She's like, 'Mom, go for it. Stop wearing a black suit every day,'" Tina shared with a smile.

Tina also opened up about a tough time last year when she battled breast cancer. She said all three daughters were right by her side. "They were very supportive of me," she said, adding that they even sang to her before her surgery.

Looking back, Tina said that being a mom is what matters most. "My journey has had lots of ups and downs... but being a mother, it's been the best part of it."