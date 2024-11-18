Beyoncé to Perform at Netflix's NFL Christmas Game Halftime But Fans Are Ready To Be Disappointed: 'Fix Your Stuff First'

Beyoncé is performing at the halftime show for Netflix's Christmas Day game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The mom-of-three appeared in a red, white, and blue ensemble, standing proudly on a car adorned with roses as she skillfully caught a football, in a teaser posted on Instagram.

The vehicle's license plate, displaying the unique identifier BRNCNTRY, was visible in the clip, which featured a snippet of Beyoncé's song, "American Requiem," and concluded with a close-up of the musician.

The upcoming NFL game is set to make its debut on the streaming platform, marking a historic moment for sports fans. Broadcast will start at 1:30 PM ET, per Variety.

While many can't wait to see the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer perform, others are preparing themselves for the possibility of disappointment.

This follows a recent experience where viewers tuning in to watch the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight on Netflix faced numerous setbacks, hindering their ability to enjoy the action-packed night fully.

The streaming platform started to venture into broadcasting a major live sports showdown, but the event quickly spiraled into chaos when the platform's streaming capacity fell short, leaving frustrated viewers to grapple with incessant buffering problems.

According to one commenter on Beyonce's post, "netflix just proved they can't handle a boxing match. they wanna try this? I mean i'm gonna watch but fix your stuff first!"

On X, @doofinc_ asked, "are you sure your servers can handle it??"

@BeyLegion demanded, "Let's make sure the livestream is indeed streaming with the quality queen demands."

@elisgroove furiously said, "Get them servers fixed now b***h cause I'll f**k you and them Texans and ravens up."

"They'll miss half the game due to buffering," @GAonMyMind99 added.

@JonoBarnes wrote, "the beehive + NFL fans, yet them Netflix servers are gonna be cooked."