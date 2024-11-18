Cher Recalls Telling Sonny Bono That She Wanted to Sleep With Their Guitarist

Cher's new book called The Memoir Part 1 is on the way, and it deals with her mother who got married multiple times, her childhood and her marriage to Sonny Bono.

In 1962, she met Bono in a coffee shop and shared that while it was not love at first sight, it was something that she had never felt before. He was 27 at the time and she was 16. A few years later, the couple had risen to superstardom and had five songs in the top 50 at the same time, including the No. 1 hit "I Got You Babe."

While they continued their success into the 1970s with their The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour show, things had already begun to falter between the couple.

"He just started not to care. About me," she tells CBS in a new interview.

Bono did not like her going out or even talking with the duo's band. But that did not stop Cher from having her eyes on one of the guitarists in the group. One night Cher met up with a guitarist named Bill and there was an instant attraction.

"We walked back to this place where the guys used to get high before the show. And then he kissed me, and it was like, Oh, my God," she told the news outlet.

Bono found out about the incident.

"I don't know if I can actually say what happened because it's so personal, and it's so ... it's embarrassing," Cher said.

In her book, CBS reports that she told Bono that she wanted to sleep with Bill.

"I said, 'I want to sleep with Bill.' It all seems crazy now. I didn't mean it, but I thought saying those words was the only way that he would let me go," she wrote.

"I thought if I do this, it's over. He's not gonna be able to come back. We're not gonna be able to be Sonny & Cher. I just wanna blow it up. But I didn't know I wanted to blow it up until I was blowing it up," Cher added.

Cher was offered a substantial amount to stay and do the show despite her cracking relationship.

"Because everybody was afraid I was gonna blow up the show. They just said, 'What do you want?' And I said, 'Well, I want my own place in Malibu. And I want $5,000 a month. Hello? And I want freedom,'" she revealed.

Cher and Bono kept up the act for two more years until Cher's new boyfriend, record executive David Geffen, got a copy of her contract, and she learned the shocking truth.

"Sonny owned 95 percent of the company and his lawyer owned five. And it was called Cher Enterprises, but I own nothing! And we'd worked together for almost 12 years," she continued.

"I said, 'When was the moment that you thought this would be a good idea?' And he said, 'I always knew you'd leave me.' And I said, 'That's not a reason! Son, how could you do it? I was there by your side working, all those nights, all those days, through good, through bad,'" Cher said.

Despite this, the former couple remained friends after Cher went on to marry Gregg Allman and she even joined Bono on a revival of their show.