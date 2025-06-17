Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Taken to Hospital Amid Ongoing Concerns

Elijah Blue Allman, the 48-year-old son of music icon Cher and the late Gregg Allman, was hospitalized on June 14 after authorities found him behaving erratically in Southern California.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to a home in Landers, located in the Mojave Desert, following a call reporting unusual behavior.

According to an official statement shared with sources, Allman was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel when deputies arrived.

Authorities also found drugs inside the home. Allman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While specific details were not released, TMZ reported that he may have overdosed, citing sources familiar with the situation. The investigation remains ongoing.

This medical emergency comes after years of public struggles with substance abuse. In a past interview with Entertainment Tonight, Allman spoke openly about his drug use beginning at the young age of 11. "I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past," he said.

"That's when you turn to those kind of drugs." He also admitted he'd had "close calls" and times when he felt "at the edge of mortality."

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman was hospitalized on June 14, local authorities confirmed, after police were called in response to a man acting “erratically.” https://t.co/1vTwWhBPXU pic.twitter.com/UMLhCKvKQf — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2025

Elijah Blue's Wife Speaks Out After Hospitalization

Allman's estranged wife, singer Marieangela King, shared her support following the incident. In a statement to People, she said, "While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves."

She added, "He continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat."

Cher, who has remained quiet following her son's hospitalization, has previously taken legal action to protect him, DailyNews said.

In 2023, she filed for a conservatorship, expressing concern over his ability to manage his finances due to mental health and addiction issues.

At the time, she called the petition "urgently needed." That legal case was eventually paused and then settled privately.

Allman's health and recovery remain a concern for those close to him.