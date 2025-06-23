Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Recovering After Drug-Related Hospitalization

Elijah Blue Allman, son of music legend Cher and the late Gregg Allman, is recovering at home after a recent drug overdose led to his hospitalization.

He was discharged midweek from a Southern California hospital following the June 14 incident near Joshua Tree, TMZ said.

Authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call reporting a man behaving erratically at a home in Landers.

When deputies arrived, paramedics were already on the scene treating Elijah, 48, before taking him to the hospital. Authorities discovered drugs inside the home, and the investigation is still underway.

Sources say Elijah is now back home and continuing his recovery. One insider noted, "He's very lucky to have survived."

Elijah has long struggled with addiction. In a 2014 interview, he shared that he started using drugs like marijuana and ecstasy when he was only 11 years old.

Elijah Blue Allman Opens Up About Past Heroin Use

Elijah also spoke openly about his past heroin use, describing it as a way to cope during dark times.

"If I didn't have that at that point, I don't know what I would have done," he said. "You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it and then get help."

Cher, 79, is reportedly focused on helping her son heal. Sources close to the singer say she's doing everything she can to ensure he gets the help he needs. "Like any mother, Cher's only concern right now is Elijah's well-being," one source said.

The recent hospitalization follows Cher's earlier attempts to place her son Elijah under a conservatorship.

In 2023, Cher sought temporary control of her son Elijah's finances, pointing to serious concerns about his mental health and struggles with substance use.

According to DailyMail, Cher argued that Elijah, who receives $10,000 monthly from a trust set up by his father, was unable to manage the funds safely.

However, in early 2024, a Los Angeles judge dismissed the conservatorship request, stating that Elijah had not been given enough notice and that key information was withheld from him.

After the ruling, Elijah declined to comment in detail but was seen smiling and shaking his head.