Cher To Headline Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Return After 6-Year Hiatus

Singer and undeniable fashion icon Cher is headlining the return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show following the event's six-year hiatus.

The biggest lingerie retailer in the U.S. announced the news via Instagram Wednesday by sharing a video clip of the 78-year-old artist singing her chart-topping and mega-successful track "Believe."

"It's a woman's world, so it's understood that you can't have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher!" Victoria's Secret wrote in the caption.

The brand continued, "We're beyond excited to announce she will officially be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15. But she won't be alone...stay tuned, more announcements are coming to round out our first-ever, all-women lineup. #VSFashionShow."

The announcement was quickly met with excitement from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

"You have me crying!!! Literal icon of all icons is performing. Cher was one of my mom's and my favorite," one fan commented.

Another user echoed the excitement, stating, "So happy for the vsfs again after 6 years of hiatus."

Someone else also took notice of the song choice for the announcement, writing, "This song fits the runwayyyyt!!! I'm crying."

A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret reiterated the news about the comeback show's headliner in a statement to USA Today, saying the 2024 edition of the fashion show "will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today."

The supposedly annual fashion show hasn't been held since 2018 after Victoria's Secret's former parent company, L Brands, canceled it citing the brand's effort to "evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret."

The news about Cher headlining the upcoming fashion show comes months after she received the iHeartRadio Music Awards' Icon Award in April. She also became a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee that same month.

This article was originally published on Enstarz.