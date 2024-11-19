Lil Nas X Drops Steamy New Single Art of Him Making Out With a Man

Lil Nas X is not slowing down and has another single ready to be released soon.

The rapper took to his Twitter to share the racy cover art for the single called "Need Dat Boy." The song arrives on Nov. 22. In the cover art, Lil Nas X and another man can be seen in the backseat of a car as they share a passionate kiss while both shirtless.

new song ! !

need dat boy

friday. 👦🏾🌟🤎🌠🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/yNmxV4sj2T — ☆ ‧dreamboy··‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) November 19, 2024

Despite the quick turnaround for singles, Lil Nas X has not managed to score a hit this year and many have shared that he is in his flop era at the moment.

HIs latest song, "Light Again" debuted with less than 400,000 streams on Spotify, only earning 340,000 on its first day.

Lil Nas X's "Light Again!" earned 340K streams in its first full day of release on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/IJp5V9KYuh — chart data (@chartdata) November 16, 2024

Because of this, some have now accused him of flopping.

"Back to the khia asylum," wrote one X user.

back to the khia asylum 😭✌️💀 — welp. (@YSLONIKA) November 16, 2024

"Oh he was a 3 hit wonder," shared another.

oh he was a 3 hit wonder 😂✌🏿 — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) November 16, 2024

"I mean did anyone expect this to be a bigger hit," another comment reads.

i mean did anyone expect this to be a bigger hit pic.twitter.com/LzFdPALhpP — M🥀 ☼ .𖦹 ˚☼ ⋆ (@bloodlinerosa) November 16, 2024

"For a song peeps said to be good? Oh he's done," commented another.

For a song peeps said to be good? Oh he’s done😭 — CHUBBZz (@mcflurry_z) November 16, 2024

Previously, Lil Nas X was the subject of criticism after he released his single "J Christ" earlier this year. People disagreed with the visuals of the song specifically. Nas found himself in a firestorm of negative comments after uploading a TikTok in which he eats communion bread and drinks wine from a chalice while dressed as Jesus.

"I did not mean it as a cannibalism thing or whatever the freak. But I do apologize for that. I will say I'm sorry for that. That was overboard," Nas said in an apology, according to Variety.

"I didn't mean to mock. This wasn't a 'F--k you to you people. F--k you to the Christians.' It was not that. It was 'I'm back like Jesus.' I'm not the first person to dress up as Jesus. I'm not the first rapper, I'm not the first artist, and I won't be the last," he continued.

The song failed to do much on the charts and peaked at only No. 69 on the charts. So far, it is his last charting single.

The low chart positions come after Lil Nas X dominated the early part of the decade with three No. 1 singles "Montero," "Industry Baby," and the longest No. 1 of all-time, "Old Town Road," which was No. 1 for 19 weeks. He also released top 10 hits "Panini" and "That's What I Want."