Lil Nas X Admits He and Taylor Swift Were Close to a Collab—But It Didn't Work Out

Lil Nas X recently shared that he and Taylor Swift were close to working on a song together, but the collaboration never made it past the early stages.

Speaking at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, the rapper admitted that Swift had invited him to contribute a verse to one of her songs, but he ultimately decided to step away from the opportunity.

"We were working on something," Lil Nas X told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn't catch a vibe for it, so it didn't happen."

Despite the missed chance, the "Old Town Road" artist had nothing but praise for Swift. "I'm proud of my girl. I love the album. She's been doing her thing. She's at the very tippety top. I'm thankful that she even considered me."

Although this particular collaboration didn't come to fruition, Lil Nas X hinted that he remains open to working with Swift in the future. "When it happens... Global. World. Tay-Tay and Nassy," he teased.

Lil Nas X tells E! News he and Taylor Swift almost collaborated:



“We were working on something. She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.” pic.twitter.com/3eQNHLmVRU — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2025

Lil Nas X Preps Dreamboy Album After Near Miss With Taylor Swift Collab

While a song with Swift didn't materialize, Lil Nas X has been busy carving his own path. The rapper is preparing to release his second studio album, Dreamboy, set to drop later this summer.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm kind of in my own zone right now just focused on me," he shared. However, he remains open to collaborations, adding, "I'm super open to working with all the girls that I love, everybody that's doing their thing right now."

His latest release, "Days Before Dreamboy," is a collection of singles that gives fans a preview of what to expect from the upcoming album. The EP features tracks like "Light Again," "Swish," and "Lean On My Body," Uproxx said.

The title appears to reference Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo," which served as a prelude to Rodeo. However, it remains unclear if any of the songs from "Days Before Dreamboy" will make it onto Dreamboy or if the album will have a completely different sound.

The rapper is currently focused on creating his next project, embracing a new musical era that he describes as more carefree and enjoyable.

Rather than stirring up controversy as he has in the past, he now aims to simply have fun with his music.

Fans of Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift will have to wait and see if the two ever join forces on a track.