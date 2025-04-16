Fans Fear Lil Nas X May Be Facing Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Like Justin Bieber, Urge Caution on Speculation

Could Lil Nas X have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Lil Nas X has not disclosed the cause of his facial paralysis. Still, fans online have speculated it could be Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, something that Justin Bieber previously suffered — a condition linked to shingles that affects the facial nerve and can lead to hearing issues — or Bell's Palsy. This nerve disorder causes temporary facial weakness.

The term "Bell's Palsy" began trending on X (formerly Twitter) as users voiced concern for the rapper.

One person reassured others, writing that Lil Nas X mentioned he was doing fine and urged fans not to assume the worst. They suggested it's likely Bell's Palsy, which, while uncomfortable, typically resolves on its own in a few months — or possibly another mild condition.

Both Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and Bell's Palsy are often temporary and can be triggered by stress or viral infections.

Pop star Justin Bieber previously postponed several tour dates in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

On April 15, Lil Nas X revealed that he had been hospitalized after unexpectedly losing control of the right side of his face.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself in a hospital bed, dressed in a patient gown. In the clip, he demonstrated the limited movement on the right side of his face, saying, "When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now, by the way... it's like, what the f**k.

"I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f**k! Oh my God. So... oh my God, bro. So... yeah," he added.

In the caption, he wrote, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face."

No additional details about his condition have been shared at this time.

Following the post, Lil Nas X received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Taraji P. Henson commented, "Get well baby," while Wanda Sykes added, "Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up."

The "Old Town Road" artist is expected to release his highly anticipated second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year.

The news comes as Lil Nas X has been actively promoting his new eight-track EP, Days Before Dreamboy, a preview of his long-awaited second studio album, Dreamboy, which follows his 2021 debut, Montero.

In an interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9 last month, he opened up about the emotional journey behind the project. "At the top of 2024... I feel like I was very lost and trying to cater to everybody except myself," he said.

The rapper shared that he felt pressure to constantly be "outrageous," trying to meet the world's expectations. "But it's like, no, sometimes I can just be on my chill [side]," he added.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the GLAAD Awards in March, Lil Nas X also revealed that he recently turned down a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift.

"We were working on something," he told E! News on the red carpet.

"She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn't catch a vibe for it, so it didn't happen."

Despite the health scare, Lil Nas X remains focused on his music and has assured fans that he's on the road to recovery—both creatively and physically.