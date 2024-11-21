George Strait's Facial Expression Has Gone Meme-Fied After the 2024 CMAs' Supposed 'Pop Invasion': 'Where Did All the Country Singers Go?'

The Country Music Awards is a big night for those who have a deep love for country music, as fans are anticipating which of their favorite country singers will be awarded for their impact and contribution.

However, the 2024 CMAs received criticism from fans for lowkey having a "pop invasion" in its lineup and was further highlighted in country music icon George Strait's reaction.

According to several posts on platform X (formerly Twitter), fans were amused by the legend's reaction during the show. While Strait looked emotional at the viral photo, netizens have taken his expression out of context to create a lighthearted narrative of the singer not enjoying the performances.

One netizen captioned his reaction as a meme, "When you're not quite sure about this current era of 'Country Music."

When you're not quite sure about this current era of "Country Music" #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/mvFAyXqNd0 — Lawrence & The Machine (@JoinesLW) November 21, 2024

"My wife asked me to watch the #CMAawards (aka the Chris Stapleton awards) with her so I said okay," another remarked. "3 songs in and this is my exact facial expression. Where has real country music gone? Because this is not it."

An X user also chimed, "I'm with George - where did all the country singers go?"

My wife asked me to watch the #CMAawards (aka the Chris Stapleton awards) with her so I said okay. 3 songs in and this is my exact facial expression…where has REAL country music gone? Because this is not it… https://t.co/8Ggqb7qz35 — Jacob Joiner (@joinerGTwreck) November 21, 2024

I’m with George - where did all the country singers go? #CMAawards https://t.co/PzZvh5llgF — star ⭐️ (@star_p_hen) November 21, 2024

He is all of us tbh https://t.co/9BC9RfAPTg — kyleigh (@kyleighhh_) November 21, 2024

Strait, nicknamed "King of Country Music," won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement on the 2024 CMAs due to his remarkable contribution to the country genre.