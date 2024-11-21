Liam Payne's 2010 Tweet About His Own Funeral Resurfaces in a Heartbreaking Way

Liam Payne's funeral was held on Nov. 20, and now one of his old tweets has resurfaced in the wake of his death.

In a post to his X account from New Year's Eve in 2010, Payne questioned who would come to his funeral if he were to die.

"If I died would you come to ma funeral...?" he asked his followers.

If I died would you come to ma funeral...? — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 31, 2010

In the comments section of the post, people shared snapshots of the other members of One Direction at his funeral.

The memorial service for Payne was held in Amersham, England on Wednesday and Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik all came together to pay their respects to their fallen brother.

All members wore suits to the event and Horan was joined by his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, for the funeral.

The New York Post reports that X Factor judge and One Direction's former label boss, Simon Cowell, was in attendance at the funeral as well.

Payne's girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, was said to be one of the first people to arrive to the service. She walked into the service with Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley.

Payne's ex, Cheryl Cole, who is the mother to their son, Bear, was also in attendance at the funeral. The outlet reports that Bear was not there. However, the late singer's parents were there.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Friends say Cheryl has vowed to ensure Bear will never forget his father."

She previously shared her praises for Payne in a 2019 interview with The Telegraph.

"Liam is a great dad. He's much softer than me. I'm the strict one; Liam isn't. I'll be the one saying, 'Just one square of chocolate,' but Bear is so good. If I get cross with him he puts his little hands on my face and looks into my eyes to see if I'm deadly serious or a tiny bit cross, and it melts my heart," she said.

Payne's funeral consisted of only close friends and family. He was buried two weeks after his father had returned with his body from Argentina where he passed away on Oct. 16 after falling from a third-story balcony.

The investigation into his death revealed that the singer had several substances in his body at the time of his death, including pink cocaine. Since his death, three people have been arrested in connection with his passing.