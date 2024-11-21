Everything To Know About Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Balloonerism'

This year's Camp Flog Gnaw music festival came with a plethora of surprises, including the sneak peek and announcement of the late Mac Miller's posthumous album, Balloonerism.

Officially due out January 17th, 2025, two days before what would have been Miller's 33rd birthday, the project is said to have been recorded amid the release of his Faces mixtape in 2014.

Miller's estate released a statement with the announcement, sharing, "Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something Malcom frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world."

#macmiller second posthumous, and 6th studio album titled 'balloonerism' will be released on 1/17 🎶 the album was created amid the release of his 'faces' mixtape in 2014 💿 pic.twitter.com/G1ThAaya2m — Genius (@Genius) November 21, 2024

His team also noted that the project most likely details his mental and emotional state at the time.

"He commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GOOD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence," the statement reads. "We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist."

Fans are celebrating the bittersweet surprise, trusting that the move is one Miller would have ultimately approved of. "Mac Miller's estate are truly the only people I trust to do a posthumous album," shared one fan. "I know Ballonerism is going to be handled amazingly, especially after how they handled Circles."

Mac Miller’s estate is handling his posthumous releases perfectly.



This is how it should be done. Mac will live forever. — D2X (@D2X__) November 21, 2024

I can’t wait to say “hey siri, play Balloonerism by Mac Miller.” — D2X (@D2X__) November 17, 2024

Miller lost his life to a fatal drug overdose on September 7th, 2018, at only 26 years old. This will be Miller's second posthumous and 6th studio album.