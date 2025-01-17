Mac Miller's Fans React to New Album 'Balloonerism' That 'Still Sounds Fresh' Despite Being Shelved for Years

Mac Miller's second posthumous album Balloonerism is here after over a decade of waiting.

The project was released at midnight on Jan. 17 and fans were quick to tune into the project, stating how much they loved the album's fresh sound despite its many years of being shelved.

"Listening to a new Mac Miller album in the year 2025," someone shared along with a video of a man fighting back tears.

"This Mac Miller album is sounding like he came back from the dead and recorded this last year. He was really that ahead of his time, wasn't he?" wrote someone else.

This Mac Miller album is sounding like he came back from the dead and recorded this last year.



"Finally listening to new mac miller album im so emotional," someone else added.

"Bruh it's so nice listening to new Mac Miller, like the song is genuinely so good," another shared.

"Listening to balloonerism rn and i feel like i just experienced mac miller rising from the ground and standing next to me," a different X user shared.

Balloonerism was teased back in November during Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Mere days later, the album was announced on social media.

"We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing 'Balloonerism' was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world," the post said, via Variety.

The album's release was accompanied with a short film shared on Prime Video.

Balloonerism serves as Miller's second album to be released after he died from an accidental drug overdose in 2018. His album, Circles, was released in 2020 to widespread acclaim and fanfare. The project ranked among the year's bests by various publications and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.