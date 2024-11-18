Late Mac Miller's Posthumous Album Release Just for Making Money? 'Balloonerism' Teaser Make Waves Despite Speculation

Ever since Mac Miller's tragic passing in 2018, fans were left heartbroken and in the past few years, they have remembered the late rapper through his discography, various content, and posthumous releases. However, a new album from Miller has been teased.

On November 17, Miller's posthumous album "Balloonerism" was unveiled at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. Numerous clips on social media showed a two-minute trailer that ended with the caption "SOON."

The trailer then proceeds to show the album post, which displayed an Alim Smith cover art.

The cover art was also similar to the photo Smith had uploaded in 2018.

This is not the first time that new music was released from the late rapper, as in 2020, fans have received his first posthumous album "Circles."

According to Variety, Miller reportedly had "Ballonerism" in the works before his 2014 mixtape "Faces" and fans have received several leaked songs from the posthumous release.

However, on social media, fans have called out some netizens claiming that "Balloonerism" would be a "cash grab." Fans began to defend Miller's legacy and the upcoming album's intention.

To all those fake Mac fans who think the official release of Balloonerism is a cash grab or disrespectful, shut the hell up. This isn't a JuiceWorld/X situation. His estate cares about how his art is released and they want his fans to have an experience with him. — kinda perfect🎈 (@angelcomplexxx) November 17, 2024

Man, I'm not gonna let people create lies about my boy's family when they've been working overtime to continue his legacy. Karen, Mark, and Miller deserve respect. — kinda perfect🎈 (@angelcomplexxx) November 17, 2024

mac literally made this album to be released when he passed. no cash grab just full finished albums were sitting on this man’s hard drive — Mikey Bish (@m_bish1) November 17, 2024

On the other hand, some were emotional about the upcoming content. One commented, "A Mac Miller in 2025 is going to heal me in ways no one can describe." Read more of their comments below:

Can’t wait for this album. Miss Mac https://t.co/DXSPMDpVkG — Mike 🎈 (@MikeGee_33) November 18, 2024