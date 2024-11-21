Kanye West Allegedly Eyes Cloning as a Path to Immortality and Eternal Fame: Report

There has been much speculation surrounding Kanye West's lavish lifestyle and declining mental health.

As reported by Radar Online, the "Donda" rapper is said to have a deep desire to extend his existence beyond his lifetime. Despite the absence of any specific regulations in the US prohibiting self-cloning, the notion is widely regarded as "insane."

Taking his interest to the next level, West has taken steps to officially trademark his information with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, signaling his commitment to what could be dubbed Operation West 2.0.

In admiration of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, West expressed concerns that a lack of population growth could lead to a grim future for the world. Many prominent figures and wealthy individuals are choosing to preserve their DNA in advanced cryo-labs, anticipating a time when human cloning may be deemed morally permissible.

Other rich figures are reportedly preserving the genetic material of their pets with the intention of replicating their cherished dog or cat.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Creating pets is the immediate future of cloning. While the world's attention is focused on whether scientists should be allowed to clone human embryos, pets will come first."

"But there is also a movement towards people wishing to clone themselves in the future with those with the means to afford it, storing their tissue samples in top security medical facilities. Kanye is apparently one of the stars who wants to live on beyond death. It's insane."

In addition to his ambitious ideas, West is said to be considering the possibility of creating his line of whiskey.

However, his momentum has been disrupted once more due to a recent lawsuit involving drink tampering and allegations of sexual assault, potentially jeopardizing his whiskey venture.

An insider revealed that the Yeezy mogul is seething over his financial setbacks and recent exclusion from the elite billionaires' circle.

With aspirations of creating a globally recognized liquor brand, West is now setting his sights on generating substantial profits through his latest business endeavor.

Music Times could not independently verify these claims.