Kanye West's Ex Staff Claims He Was 'Violated and Dehumanized' Amid Daily Rants of Anti-Semitic Rants Involving Kardashians

A lawsuit in California accuses rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, of making anti-Semitic comments and "abusive behavior" while working for his Yeezy brand and his Donda Academy school.

One of the allegations comes from Murphy Aficionado, who worked for Ye between 2022 and 2023 for nine months.

Aficionado said the work environment was a "nightmare," with Ye regularly unleashing anti-Semitic tirades. According to the suit, "During Aficionado's employment, Ye's anti-Semitic tirades and conspiracies were a daily occurrence."

The suit also states that Ye frequently said that "Jews controlled the Kardashians" and that they were working to sabotage him financially.

The 47-year-old Ye was married to Kim Kardashian for 8 years before their 2022 divorce. The couple has four children together.

In recent years, Ye has made headlines for a number of statements that could be thought of as antisemitic, remarks saying he saw "good things about Hitler" and others stating he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

His comments cost several million dollars in sales contracts, such as with Adidas.

Aside from accusations of anti-Semitism, the lawsuit said Ye acted inappropriately toward staff.

Aficionado said he felt "violated and dehumanized" to have to endure Ye's sexual advances while waiting in his hotel room. He endured listening to Ye having sex with his then-girlfriend Bianca Censori, then a masseuse, the suit claims.

The suit is seeking damages for unpaid contractual payments and emotional distress, although a dollar amount is not specified.

In announcing the lawsuit on Tuesday, attorney William Reed, representing Aficionado, said, "This behavior is as intolerable as it is inexplicable.

Ye is yet to release an official statement regarding the new controversy.