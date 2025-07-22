Kanye West Lists $3M Calabasas Condo He Got in Kim Kardashian Divorce As Property Tax Debt Soars

Kanye West is offloading a fancy Calabasas condo he was awarded in his 2022 divorce from Kim Kardashian, and records show the rapper owes more than $60,000 in back property taxes on the home.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property was listed a week ago for $2.95million, according to checked real estate listings by The US Sun. West purchased the 2,260-square-foot condo in 2017 for $1.6 million. Nestled in gated Avanti in Calabasas, minutes away from the Kardashians' family compounds, the unit respectively follows his preference for sleek lines in mercilessly modern design.

The unit was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen and features natural oak flooring, simple plaster walls, and made-to-order finishes throughout. Two of the three bedrooms have their own outdoor terraces.

Designer Digs, Delinquent Taxes

Despite the property's high-end appeal, documents show West hasn't paid taxes on the home since 2023. It's currently listed as "delinquent" with more than $60,000 owed, a portion of a broader $300,000 in unpaid property taxes tied to his California holdings.

The Calabasas unit is one of three properties West retained post-divorce, though sources say he hasn't lived in any of them. The rapper even owned a crumbling $6.7 million Yeezy HQ in West Hollywood that was left in shambles mid-renovation, incurring the majority of his back taxes.

The rapper recently bought a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills with his wife, Bianca Censori. The 20,000-square-foot house is on seven acres, with tennis courts, a pool, a gazebo and a pool / entertainment pavilion.

Real Estate Shuffle

West, who now legally goes by Ye, also recently sold his long-neglected Malibu mansion. Originally listed for $53 million, the beachside home was eventually slashed to $39 million before it sold. He had gutted and deserted the property after buying it in 2021.

Ye’s new house in Malibu designed by Tadao Ando pic.twitter.com/m12GTpyQz8 — Donda’s Place (@dondas___place) September 20, 2021

Though he still holds homes in Wyoming and Los Angeles, West is known for his nomadic lifestyle. "It's harder to keep up with Kanye than his ex-wife and her family, as he barely stays in one place," a source told The US Sun. He and Bianca have been spotted living in hotels like Chateau Marmont and the Four Seasons in recent months.