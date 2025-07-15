Kanye West Fans Demand Refund As Rapper is Accused of 'Barely Performing' at China Concert: 'Worst Concert Ever'

Fans who paid to see Kanye West perform in Shanghai say they were left disappointed — and angry — after what many described as a lackluster and disjointed show.

Weather delays meant West was almost an hour late to the Friday, July 12 concert at Shanghai Stadium.

Heavy rain poured down on the open-air venue as some 70,000 fans waited for the rapper to hit the stage, reports said.

这下侃爷真成沪Ye了

The REAL 夜上海 finally showed up 40 minutes late to his show in SHANGHAI ⏰



For those familiar with the strict rules in CHINA, this time WILL not be added back. They will cut his show precisely according to schedule 🎬 pic.twitter.com/9ySYRjBIlL — 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐓𝐘𝐌𝐄 🇨🇳🇺🇸⚜️ (@DetroitShowtyme) July 12, 2025

The concert, which was set to start at 7:30 PM, according to the promoters, didn't get underway until about 8:10 PM, and it prompted the impatient throng to chant "refund."

Kanye West aka Ye performed for a sold-out crowd of OVER 70,000 people in China. 👀😲

After the show, West posted on X thanking fans for their "energy," writing, "Love all of you forever. Can't wait till the next show." But the online reaction was anything but grateful.

YE performs "H3il Hitler" to 70k people in China

One attendee took to social media to call the show "the worst concert I've ever been to," adding that West was "mostly lip-synching" and guessing his mic "must have been up less than 20 percent of the time."

Shanghai consumers DO NOT PLAY.



Massive crowd was shouting REFUND after Ye was late 40 minutes to his concert. https://t.co/vK75CurL0O pic.twitter.com/7ZFt3ynuv2 — 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐓𝐘𝐌𝐄 🇨🇳🇺🇸⚜️ (@DetroitShowtyme) July 12, 2025

Others echoed the sentiment. One longtime fan said they were excited to finally see West live but left disappointed. "Was hyped af. Couldn't even sleep the night before. But @kanyewest u can be better," they wrote.

West allegedly disappeared during the encore, leaving tracks like "Wolves" to play while he was offstage for more than 20 minutes. "I could have just played your music at home," one fan said. "Came to see you perform????"

They also claimed he cut several songs mid-way, including "Stronger" and "Power," reportedly saying "ok next one" before abruptly moving on.

"There was no engagement," the fan added. "He looked like he didn't want to be there."

Stage Setup, Behavior Criticized

Complaints extended beyond the setlist. The stage was called "terrible" by one attendee who paid $260 for a close-up view. Fans also noted that West kept his mask on the entire show, limiting any visual connection with the crowd.

"He wastes people's time, excitement and money by pretending he's a performer," one person wrote. "Stick to the studio."

Critics on Reddit were even harsher, comparing the concert to the ill-fated Fyre Festival. "If you go see Kanye, that's on you," one user said.

The show came just days after West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed an amended lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, stalking, and false imprisonment, among other claims.

In response, a Yeezy spokesperson called the complaint "fantasy fiction," saying her claims are "more absurd and outlandish" with each revision.