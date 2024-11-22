Kacey Musgraves Responds to Texas Backlash with $10K Donation and Apology

Kacey Musgraves decided to contribute a substantial amount to a scholarship fund in Golden, Texas, following some controversy surrounding her comments about her hometown.

In response to facing criticism for her remarks about Golden not being a suitable place for fans to "cheer for" at a recent show in Canada, the 36-year-old musician took a positive step to mend ties with the community.

Musgraves reportedly donated $10,000 to the Alba-Golden Seniors Scholarship Fund as a gesture of goodwill.

Alongside her contribution, she also shared an apology on her Instagram Story regarding her remarks, clarifying that it was intended as a "sarcastic, completely unserious joke."

She said on the platform, per AceShowbiz, "For real, though. I cherish where I'm from. It's sacred to me. There is a tough duality sometimes being a very proud Texan while also not aligning with all the viewpoints there."

"Regardless, I always have Texas and the grit it gave me in my heart," she added.

In her recent statement, the "Happy & Sad" singer provided further insight into her intentions when describing Golden, Texas, as "not much to clap for."

"Most people would be shocked to see that where I come from is so hilariously small there isn't even one stoplight," Musgraves said in another Instagram Story. "Not even one real grocery store. It's too small for a school or even a population sign."

She went on, "Not much to clap for meaning - there ain't much there. Not much to clap for meaning - damn, you blinked and missed it. It's a place that at first glance might not seem too special until you stop for a spell and spend time there."

TMZ reported that Musgraves received recognition from the Alba-Golden Seniors Scholarship Fund for her generous contribution and personal apology.

They said in a statement, "She expressed how much she still appreciates and loves Golden, and we are grateful for her kind words."

The organization added, "We will not let that go unnoticed. We take great pride in our community and the kindness we show to one another. It's a reminder to always remember where our roots are."

According to a post on the official Sweet Potato Festival social media page, the residents of Golden, Texas, also came together. They generated over $6,000 through the sale of t-shirts featuring the slogan: "Golden, Texas: Something to cheer for."