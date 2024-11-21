Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Secret: Singer Reveals What He Gave Up to Shed 110 Pounds

Jelly Roll is sharing all the dirt about his remarkable weight loss journey, including the price he paid to lose over 110 pounds.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) said he had to find a way to fix a toxic relationship with food that stemmed back to his grandmother taking him to fast food restaurants as a child.

For the 39-year-old singer, the hardest aspect of losing weight was restructuring his way of thinking.

"The battle was with food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years," Jelly Roll said. "I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part."

Jelly Roll grew up in a household where eating healthy was not a focal point, and his eating patterns were out of control from an early age.

"Nobody in my house ever had a healthy relationship with food," he explained. "So that was the hard part—really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment."

Jelly Roll has been on the road since August, when he launched his "Beautifully Broken Tour," and has shed 60 pounds or more since starting.

His success comes from playing basketball with his crew every day and eating his way through healthy meals rather than cheap saturated foods.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour revolved around alcohol and drugs," he said. "And now our tour culture is around good eating and exercising, doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."

Just this past year, Jelly Roll found motivation to keep losing weight when he trained for a 5K and actually ran in one, which was a personal best for him. He is looking to lose more weight as he enhances his health.

"Beautifully Broken" — his new album, out now — not only presents his musical talent but illuminates an incredible personal journey of healing that accompanies this tumultuous time.