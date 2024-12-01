Kacey Musgraves Curses at Fan Who Grabbed Her During Performance: 'What The F***'

During a performance, Kacey Musgraves was grabbed by a fan.

On December 1, numerous clips were spread on social media platforms, which showed Musgraves strutting around the venue at her "Deeper Well" show in Tampa, Florida.

Amid the loud screams of the audience as Musgraves walked, one eager fan decided to grab the singer by the arm.

This caused Musgraves to twist and face the fan with a visibly irritated expression. The clips then showed Musgraves seemingly mouthing "What the f***" to the concertgoer.

After confronting the handsy fan, Musgraves turned around to continue her performance.

Subsequently, this didn't go unaddressed by Musgraves, as the singer mentioned the incident with the crowd at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

"No, no. Last night, this Tampa b****," Musgraves said, causing cheers and boos from the audience. "I know, I know. She kind of ruined it. She kind of ruined it for everybody. I thought I was gonna have to get real East Texas on her. Take off my earrings."

"Well Florida goes hard," she added. "It's not a little bit like when you type your name and your birthday and into the Florida man thing, and then, the Tampa girl popped up."

On TikTok, fans were outraged and called out the concertgoer for not respecting boundaries.

One netizen said, "The people defending the fans are ones who don't understand or respect boundaries. Even celebrities are allowed to have boundaries, they don't owe people anything."

Another shared, "I would have bopped that fan on the head with my mic so hard it would've become a remix."