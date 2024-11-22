Did Taylor Swift Take a Dig at Ex Joe Jonas Amid His Divorce Battle With Sophie Turner?

Taylor Swift is proving that there is nothing that she does "better than revenge."

The superstar left fans stunned when she sang a mashup of two songs she wrote about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas during her Eras Tour concert in Toronto on Nov. 21.

During the surprise songs portion of her show, Swift kicked off the medley by singing "Mr. Perfectly Fine" followed by "Better Than Revenge," sending the crowd into a screaming frenzy.

🚨| Taylor Swift performing a mashup of Mr. Perfectly Fine x Better Than Revenge!



pic.twitter.com/pixbbJKBOE — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 22, 2024

"Better Than Revenge" appeared on Swift's third studio album, the entirely self-written, Speak Now. "Mr. Perfectly Fine" was written in 2008 but released in 2021 on Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Swift and Jonas have a storied history. They began dating in July 2008 and only dated for three months before calling it quits when he broke up with her in an infamous 27-second phone call.

However, time has calmed things and the pair appear to be amicable now. Swift was even rumored to have sent Jonas and his former wife Sophie Turner gifts when their children were born.

Swift and Turner have remained close since the divorce and have been spotted out together on several occasions since.

The Game of Thrones actress recently opened up about her divorce from Jonas when she appeared in Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year issue.

"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad," she said of the marriage, before saying that their marriage was hard to sustain.

She also hinted that cultural differences as well as her struggles living in America may have contributed to the couple filing to end their marriage.

"I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn't have those key experiences with each other," she said.

Jonas and Turner began the divorce process in September 2023. They married back in 2019 in a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas. She has since moved on with Peregrine Pearson while Jonas has also been spotted out with other women since the divorce.