Joe Jonas 'Kisses' Woman in Paris Just Weeks After Finalizing Divorce: Her Identity Revealed

Joe Jonas was seen engrossed in a discussion with a woman at a Parisian bar shortly following the finalization of his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Images posted by the Instagram account DeuxMoi captured the 35-year-old deep in conversation with a brunette companion at the bar.

According to the pop culture site's sources, Jonas and the mystery woman maintained a low profile throughout the evening.

An observer shared to DeuxMoi, "He was drinking quietly with his group, then a brunette woman caught his attention."

The "Cake By the Ocean" hitmaker was reportedly in Paris before joining his friends at a local bar. The rest of the evening was spent engaged in conversation with the mystery woman and his pals.

"When the night ended around 2am, they kissed each other goodbye and went their separate ways," the observer added.

However, an X user revealed that the "mystery woman" is the DNCE vocalist's friend.

@JinJackJoeDNCE wrote, "Yall i think thats Joes friend Alison Midory The one that works with Alexandra They were at the show tonight She posted on her stories They were talking in a group last night with the band Not alone Sorry to burst some bubbles."

Over a year has passed since the divorce filing by Jonas to Turner in September 2023.

Despite the time that has passed, the 35-year-old former Disney Channel star is reportedly struggling to come to terms with the end of their four-year marriage and the news of Turner moving on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

An insider revealed to Life & Style, "Joe's trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn't care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It's humiliating she's bounced back so fast and he's still single."

"It's hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she's purposely rubbing it in his face."