Drake Returns Fire After Kendrick Lamar Takes Shots on 'GNX': 'Fairytales Won't Do It'

Drake is not taking the disses towards him on Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX, lying down.

The Toronto rapper appeared on a Kick livestream with Canadian streamer xQc on Nov. 24 where he took shots at Lamar.

"I'm here — mind, body and soul fully intact, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out; fairytales won't do it," he said as he introduced himself on the livestream.

Drake throws shots at Kendrick Lamar on stream with xQc 👀



"I'm here, as you can see, fully intact... You need facts to take me out, fairytales won't do it." pic.twitter.com/GVLNA4dPRv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 25, 2024

The defiant remark is a clear reference to claims in Lamar's various diss tracks about Drake behaving inappropriately with young girls, keeping the company of sexual predators and fathering a secret daughter.

While Lamar did not directly mention Drake on his new album, he did allude to their ongoing feud.

"N---gas from my city couldn't entertain old boy / Promisin' bank transactions and even bitcoin / I never peaced it up, that s--t don't sit well with me / Before I take a truce, I'll take 'em to Hell with me," Lamar rapped on "Wacced Out Murals."

"He also referenced Drizzy's controversial diss song "Taylor Made Freestyle." "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go."

While Drake did not appear to reference Lamar further, he did continue to take some subtle digs at the rapper. He announced that his tour in Australia will take place on February 9, the same day as Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

Drake will kick off his Australian 'Anita Max Wynn' tour on the same day Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl, February 9th, 2025.pic.twitter.com/gjL4ryM8Qq — Complex (@Complex) November 25, 2024

Despite his apparent digs, Lamar seems to be unfazed and in text messages that have surfaced on the internet, he shook off Drake's words.

"😂😂😂 // He trippin??!" Lamar responded when talking about the situation.

Kendrick Lamar reacts to Drake throwing shots at him on xQc’s stream 👀



“😂😂😂 // He trippin??!” pic.twitter.com/Wfw8qL2bWg — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 25, 2024

Elsewhere, Drake also subtly shaded The Weeknd, whom he has collaborated with in the past, on the stream as well. xQc played The Weeknd's hit song "Starboy" which caused reaction from Drake. He laughed off the song and said it was not what "real 6ixers" listen to.

"You have to switch this song though. You have to switch this one. Real 6ixers, real 6ixers. The real 6 side, we don't listen to that," he said on the stream. xQc then switched to "Dammit," from Blink-182.

"Exactly. Play some Blink-182. I wanna hear that real s--t," Drake said.

In the past, Drake and The Weeknd worked on several songs together, but their working relationship seems to have taken a turn as Complex reports that the "Out of Time" singer was in attendance at Lamar's Pop Out event in the Los Angeles area over the summer. The Weeknd seemingly went on to shade Drake and apparent signing on the song "All to Myself."

"They could never diss my brothers, baby. / When they got leaks in they operation / I thank God that I never signed my life away," he sings on the song.

Drake has remained largely silent over the last couple of months since Lamar's "Not Like Us" ruled the Hot 100 chart.