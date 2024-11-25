The Rock Says He Had To 'Pull Strings' To Get Taylor Swift Tour Tickets, Which Has 'Never Happened' To Him

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he was surprised he had to "pull strings" to get a friend tickets to a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, something that's "never happened."

The 52-year-old actor said during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" on Sunday that his "good friend" had asked for his help getting tickets to the "last concert" on Swift's nearly two-year world tour, which ends next month after kicking off in March 2023.

"It's never happened in my career. Usually, I don't have to pull strings. Usually, I'll just ... I just make it happen," The Rock told the outlet.

"I'm never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I'm good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don't do it," he said.

"But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen," he said. "I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor."

The Eras Tour will wrap its final show in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.

