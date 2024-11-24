Adele Concerned Over Taylor Swift's Health Due to Long-Running 'Eras' Tour: 'She Deserves Her Rest'

In her latest residence show, Adele unexpectedly mentioned Taylor Swift and her ongoing "Eras" tour.

Adele held her final performance of her two-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. The singer started the residency stages in November 2022, and this year, fans were seated for Adele's last remaining shows.

While there were many highlights in her concert, netizens were taken aback by Adele's sudden mention of Swift.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Adele was shown to be interacting with two audience members, who apparently were going to one of Swift's shows.

"Taylor Swift? In two weeks?" Adele asked. "Isn't she finishing up soon? That's been a long f****** tour. Girl needs to rest. She deserves her rest."

Adele talking about Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour at a recent show:



“Isn't she finishing up soon? That's been a long f*cking tour. Girl needs some rest! She deserves her rest.” pic.twitter.com/511Rqqod8d — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2024

Back in June, Swift performed her 100th show for her "Eras" tour in Liverpool. The singer shared that the historic world tour, which kickstarted on March 17, 2023, is set to end in December 2024.

Taylor’s full speech on the #LiverpoolTStheErasTour show being the 100th Eras Tour show and that she wanted to finally admit to herself and everyone that December the tour will officially end 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/mubiNZNVvZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 13, 2024

Fans also shared a clip on TikTok, showing Swift being emotional during her concert in Toronto, Canada.

"We're at the very end of this tour, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my band, crew, and everybody who's put so much into this tour."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Adele has directly mentioned Swift, as the "Rolling In the Deep" hitmaker also once praised Swift in an interview.

Adele stated, "I think Taylor's one of the greatest songwriters of our generation."