Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Returns to Top 20 After Drake Takes Legal Action Against the Song for Calling Him a 'Certified Pedophile'

Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us" returned to Apple Music's Top 20 U.S. tracks list after Drake filed not one but two petitions regarding the song, both of which can potentially turn into lawsuits.

The first petition alleged Universal Music Group inflated the song's popularity by using "bots" to increase plays and by licensing the song at a reduced rate to Spotify.

"UMG appears to have used similar tactics with other streaming services. On information and belief, UMG paid, or approved payments to, Apple Inc. to have its voice-activated digital assistant 'Siri' purposely misdirect users to 'Not Like Us,'" the lawsuit read, according to reporting by Variety.

Drake filed the second petition on Tuesday morning, alleging that Lamar "falsely" accused him of being a "certified pedophile" and "predator."

Since the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud started heating up in March, fans on both sides can't get enough, and many are chalking up Lamar's return to the charts as a win for the Californian rapper.

"that lawsuit already backfiring on drake," one X user wrote in response to "Not Like Us" charting.

that lawsuit already backfiring on drake 😭 — a girl with no face ⚡️ (@Stop_Hammerzeit) November 26, 2024

"Drake is going to sue Apple Music now," another joked.

Drake is going to sue Apple Music now — grant (@dreserts) November 26, 2024

"Kendrick back on top, Drake in shambles," X user @TheTylerBueno mused.