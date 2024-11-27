Diddy's Legal Team Leverages on Trump's Legal Rights for Disgraced Mogul's Bail

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has attempted to leverage Donald Trump's legal rights in the newest development of the fallen mogul's ongoing legal trial.

According to The Independent on November 26, the legal team's demand to implement Donald Trump's legal rights for Combs' prison bail has been rejected by prosecutors. Combs has been indicted for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

The news of Combs' legal team's insistence came after he was accused of influencing the jury pool and manipulating public sentiment on social media by instructing his family members.

Trump basked in his legal rights after he had "badgered" law enforcement and his involvement in the 2020 election interference case, which was trailed by the violent protest that stormed the Capitol in 2021.

On the 25th, US Special Prosecutor Jack Smith dismissed the case against Trump on the basis of a policy that forbids the prosecution of an office-seated president.

It was also reported that a precedent from the District of Columbia Appeals Court was cited by Combs' legal team. The decision in the "United States vs. Trump" in December 2023 concluded that only an event of "significant and imminent threat" to the criminal justice system would allow the restriction of Trump's right to speak freely.

This same dynamic is being leveraged by Combs' legal team, but the demand has been rejected since the court argued that Trump is free to criticize the current administration.

Combs' attorneys also debated that Trump's judges experienced challenges in "balancing the rights" of a running candidate for the presidency.