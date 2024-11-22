Diddy's Sons' Legal Battle Over Kim Porter's Tell-All Intensifies as Details of 50 Daily Calls Surface

Quincy Brown and Christian Combs, sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the late Kim Porter, have taken a stand by issuing a cease-and-desist order to halt the sale of a controversial book that dives into their mother's life.

The siblings are not backing down as they warn Courtney Burgess and his legal representative, Ariel Mitchell, about potential legal repercussions regarding the book titled "Kim Porter Tell It All" (referred to as "Tell It All") that Burgess has been distributing under the alias Jamal Millwood.

A recent legal document acquired by TMZ revealed that Brown and Combs are claiming ownership of Porter's intellectual property rights following her passing in November 2018. They argue that any diary entries mentioned in the book rightfully belong to them, not Burgess, as stated in the filing.

Brown and Combs bring attention to Burgess's numerous interviews where he claims possession of the "original unedited" version of Porter's diary and a flash drive obtained from individuals in Porter's inner circle.

However, Burgess maintains that he published the book without making any modifications. The sons dispute the validity of the flash drive narrative, labeling it as deceptive and inaccurate. They stated that if a flash drive was indeed in play, it should rightfully be in their possession, not Burgess'.

In response to a cease-and-desist letter from the brothers, Burgess and his lawyer did not hold back in their sharp reply, per TMZ. In opposition to accusations of trying to profit from Porter's established reputation, Burgess and Mitchell argue that the selling of the book is not an exploitation of her hard-earned fame.

They went on that that Porter's recognition was primarily due to her role as Diddy's enduring partner rather than her involvement in the entertainment industry.

According to Burgess, he is the owner of the book's copyright, stating that Portner had granted him the rights prior to her passing.

Mitchell revealed that Porter and Burgess were introduced by a familiar friend who worked as a music producer in the past. Through this connection, the late model mentioned to Burgess over the phone that she intended to share a copy of her diary with him before officially sending it his way.

This gesture ultimately led to Burgess acquiring the rights to the material.

This comes amid a resurfaced interview with Essence, where Porter revealed Diddy called her 50 to 60 times a day, adding a new layer of complexity to their already tumultuous relationship.

Porter expressed at the time her belief that their romance lacked depth and was merely a facade. "The world just saw the bright lights and the camera. But I knew what was really going on (about Lopez and Diddy's relationship)."

She confessed, "He was still in love with me."

Porter added, "No one knows that part... He was calling fifty, sixty times a day. Sometimes I wouldn't even talk to him because I was so angry. I couldn't be 'nice Kim.' I had to be, you know, that b***h. Like, this is not going down."

After finding out that his ex was dating another, the late actress said she acknowledged the pain it brought her but remained resilient for the sake of her children.

She revealed, "Everywhere I went, people were asking, 'Are you okay?' I just hated that. People just believed everything they saw in print, and they were talking to me like I was really crushed."

"But I had just had a baby. I couldn't be somewhere in a corner, heartbroken. I have kids. I'm a grown woman."