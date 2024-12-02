Vladimir Putin's 'Hidden' Youngest Daughter Is Reportedly a DJ in Paris

Vladimir Putin's daughter may not be in the spotlight, but she is making a name for herself.

The information that his daughter was living under alias was first reported in 2021 by The Moscow Times. The article by the publication claims that the 21-year-old Elizaveta Krivonogikh has been using the alias of Luiza Rozova.

At the time, the outlet reported that Krivonogikh played a DJ set at the progressive Moscow venue Rovesnik.

Now, a report from the Ukrainian TV network TSN claims that Krivonogikh is living in Paris under the same alias and is also a DJ there.

Putin was previously married to Lyudmila Putina between 1983 and 2014. They have two daughters together, Mariya, born in 1985, and Yekaterina, born 1986. However, according to The Telegraph, Krivonogikh is suspected to be the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh, who allegedly had an affair with Putin when he was married. However, this has never been confirmed. The report has since been deemed "gutter press" by the Kremlin.

After a report leaked about her potential identity, The Independent reports that Krovonogikh told a journalist in a conversation on social media app Clubhouse that she was "very grateful" for the publicity.

"I'd hit a rut in life. Things had stagnated. I'm very grateful that I got this opportunity – that I lit up like this and people saw my account [on Instagram]. I've never tried to be popular, but ... I'm feeling great, so don't you worry about me," she said.

"I don't follow politics at all. I'm busy with the things I like. I live my own life and I'm busy with fashion. It's not the center of my life, but I like it. I'm not going to stop doing everything I was doing because of your investigation. I'm still living the same life and talking to the same friends," Krovonogikh added.

This is not the first time that a child of Russia's elite has lived in a different city. The son of Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has previously lived in Paris, while his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter lived in London.