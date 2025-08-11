Diddy's Ex-Assistant Survives Major Blow to Wild Abuse Lawsuit After 6 Plaintiffs Retract— One Left Standing

Diddy's ex-aide, Kristina Khorram, won a huge legal victory after six of the seven plaintiffs in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul voluntarily dropped their claims.

As initially reported by AllHipHop, Latasha Forbes, Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Amad Jenkins, Laquay Applewhite, and Jane Doe dropped the charges against Khorram.

The action followed her lawyers presenting evidence that she did not start working for Sean "Diddy" Combs until 2013—years after most of the alleged acts.

Indeed, according to the timeline, Khorram would have been under the age of 10 at the time of some of the reported events.

In her initial complaint, Forbes accused Diddy of assaulting her when she was 17 in 1994 by drugging and raping her at Bad Boy's Manhattan headquarters.

Cummings accused Diddy of assaulting her when she was 14 or 15 in 1995 while shooting a video for The Notorious B.I.G. Fearon accused Diddy of coercing him into a sex act at Diddy's New York home in 2003.

Applewhite testified Diddy groped and attacked her in 2004 at his Miami residence. Jenkins claimed an assault at a Florida Bad Boy launch party in the mid-2000s.

Jane Doe testified that she was raped and drugged during a 2010 Making the Band audition.

The plaintiffs charged Khorram with assisting in the cover-up of Diddy's purported wrongdoing, along with music industry giants Sony, Universal, and Warner Music, which they alleged disregarded warning signs.

In March, Khorram denied involvement in a statement, stating the accusations did "irreparable and incalculable damage" to her reputation.

"The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable," Khorram said.

With six of the plaintiffs gone, Fallon Matthews' claims are the only ones left. Matthews accused Combs of assaulting her in Illinois in 2014 after a drunken night.

Khorram's lawyers have made a motion to dismiss, claiming the laws cited don't apply retroactively, the incident is outside of the statute of limitations, and the complaint doesn't cross the legal bar for a sex trafficking claim.

If Khorram is granted it, he would be taken out of the case altogether.

In the meantime, Diddy is going his own route with his legal options. His lawyers have just confirmed they made contact with former president Donald Trump regarding a possible pardon.

In May, Trump indicated he would "look at the facts," but later has been hesitant, recounting previous animosity from Diddy during his initial presidential campaign.

Judge Arun Subramanian is set to sentence Diddy on October 3.