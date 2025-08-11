Diddy's $61.5M Mega-Mansion Is Radioactive to Buyers With Just One Lowball Bid in Nearly a Year

Nearly a year after Sean "Diddy" Combs listed his Holmby Hills estate for $61.5 million, the 17,000-square-foot property has drawn only one serious offer – a $30 million bid from developer Steven "Bo" Belmont that was rejected.

Combs purchased the home in 2014 for just over $39 million. Days before his September 2024 arrest on federal charges, he put the estate on the market. In July, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. He remains in custody and will be sentenced October 3.

Belmont said in a November statement he aimed to "remove the stigma" attached to the property through renovation The buyer is known for getting places that spark controversies, like Kanye West's left Malibu house for a big price cut.

The Holmby Hills place has 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, its own movie spot, spa house, workout room, wine store, and a disco-ball art in the front hall. The 1.3-acre land has a cave-like spot, pool, basketball area, and outside cooking area.

Real estate consultants say the listing's challenges extend beyond price. "When they buy a home at that price point, they like to brag about it," said Michael Tachovsky of Landmark Research Group. "P. Diddy's reputation, at the current time, really isn't a positive bragging point for a potential buyer."

At least two Los Angeles agents declined to publicly discuss the property when asked for comments by the outlet, citing reputational risk.

Per Yahoo Finance, high-end buyers often avoid homes linked to public scandal. Properties associated with notorious figures can linger for years and sell well below their asking price. While Combs' former partner Cassie Ventura testified the LA estate was not used for the acts at the center of his trial, hesitation remains.

Legal Shifts in Related Case

Meanwhile, six plaintiffs have dropped claims against Combs' former assistant, Kristina Khorram, in a separate sexual abuse lawsuit. Evidence showed she did not work for Combs until 2013, after most alleged incidents occurred. She called the accusations "beyond upsetting" and damaging to her reputation.

Only one claim remains, from Fallon Matthews, who alleges assault in Illinois in 2014. Khorram's lawyers are seeking dismissal, arguing it falls outside the statute of limitations and does not meet legal standards for sex trafficking.

Combs' legal team has also explored options for home confinement and once approached former President Donald Trump about a potential pardon. Trump recently said Combs had been "very hostile" toward him in the past.