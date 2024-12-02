Sky Ferreira Reveals Why Most Artists Can't Pull a Taylor Swift and Re-Record Their Old Music

Sky Ferreira is getting candid about her long absence from the music industry and why she can't re-record her old music.

Sitting down with Vogue, Ferreira discussed the process behind creating her song "Leash" from the upcoming movie Babygirl. However, during the interview process the topic shifted to Ferreira recording her old music released under Capitol Records. It was then she shared why she can't re-record her old music.

"I can't right now, even though I was the one who paid for all of my studio sessions. I'm working to try and get some of those songs back, but I'm not getting every single one. It's such a complicated process and I have to figure out how to do all this sh-t by myself now," she began.

Ferreira revealed that it takes a considerable amount of finances to be able to re-record the music and singled out Taylor Swift in the process.

"People keep telling me I should just re-record the songs and it's like, yeah, Taylor Swift can do that because she's a billionaire, but I basically put all the money I've ever made as an artist back into making music," she added.

"I think most musicians I know generally pay to work. But I am following up "Leash" with another song right afterwards—some time early next year—because I don't want it to seem like some random one-off. Because that's another thing, Capitol would've never let me do something like this Babygirl song," Ferreira continued.

The singer has long been signed to Capitol, where she called home since she was a teenager. But since releasing "Night Time, My Time" in October of 2013, which was plagued with problems, she has stated in interviews like Vogue that Capitol frequently sabotaged her career, including failure to provide financial support for tours, leaving some of her music off streaming platforms and refusing to work with her based on her reputation.

She is no longer listed on Capitol's website under their artists.

"They [Capitol Records] kept me from putting out new music for 10 years as a way of making me look like I'm incapable of it," Ferreira told Vogue. "I'm able to do a song for an A24 film after all this time because that first album clearly meant something to people."

The singer shared that she is now independent and plans to release music in the coming year.

"It sorta feels like a fresh start for me in some capacity, at least compared to what I've been through for the past 10 years," she said of what is to come.