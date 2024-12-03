Eminem's Mom, Debbie Nelson, Dead at 69

Eminem's other, Debbie Nelson, has died. She was 69 years old.

TMZ broke the news of her passing, revealing that she died following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

Sources confirmed the news that Nelson passed away from her lung cancer to the outlet. They shared that she died on Dec. 2 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Nelson's diagnosis was first revealed in September and it was revealed at the time that she did not have much longer to live.

Sources spoke to InTouch that Nelson is "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer."

"There are not many options [for Debbie]. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]," they said.

The source went on to share that Eminem had been taking care of his mom financially for years, but the pair had little communication beyond that.

"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother. He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile," the source added.

The source says that Eminem has "trust issues" with members of his family, citing a 2005 incident where the rapper was sued by his aunt and uncle after they claimed he tried to evict them from their home.

Eminem spoke about their relationship in his song "Cleanin' Out My Closet," where he alleged that his mother was neglectful and abusive.

Nelson sued him for defamation in 1999 and also wrote a tell-all 2007 memoir, "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem." She was granted $25,000 of the $11 million she asked for in the lawsuit, but only walked away with about $1,600 after legal fees.

Nelson had previously battled breast cancer and she and Eminem appeared to reconcile over the years. She congratulated Eminem on his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.