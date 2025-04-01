'Doja Rat' and the $50K Heist: FBI Reveals How a Fan Exposed Eminem's Music Leak

An Eminem superfan has reportedly uncovered the alleged music thefts, which ultimately led to an FBI investigation into a former label employee.

As per AllHipHop, it all began in January 2025 when the teenage fan noticed a troubling tweet from Eminem's business partner, Fred Nasser, on social media.

Nasser told followers not to share songs that had been circulating online in a different format. The fan was curious and decided to look into this warning.

Along the way, the fan found a user online — "Doja Rat" by name — who said they had obtained unreleased songs from former Eminem studio employee Joseph Strange.

Some have claimed that Doja Rat paid for the music in its entirety, paying $50,000 for memorabilia as opposed to theft.

Aware of the severity of the entire situation, the fan carefully documented his third-party dealings with Doja Rat.

He kept screenshots of those claims — one in connection with the purchase, another in connection with the large amount of the money transferred.

Essentially, what this fan did borders on being proactive — he contacted Nasser and told him what he had found.

FBI Takes Action

Given the evidence available, the FBI acted accordingly.

Federal agents were also already investigating leads in the stolen music case that tied Stranger to the artist-fan and tipped them off about the detections.

This led them to start analyzing Bitcoin wallet addresses and payment records associated with Doja Rat, eventually tracing them to Strange's home in Michigan.

Correctly presuming Strange was the culprit, FBI agents searched his home, where they found 12,000 audio files and lyric sheets, everything ultimately proving his artlessness.

Thanks to the hard work of this fan, who took on the responsibility of protecting Eminem's work, a case was presented, and Strange was charged with criminal copyright infringement.