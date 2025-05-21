Eminem Honors Hailie Jade’s Marriage During Surprise Detroit Performance

Concertgoers at Ford Field got an unexpected treat on May 18 when Detroit native Eminem made a surprise appearance during Jelly Roll's show. The crowd erupted—not just for the music, but for the unforgettable moment itself.

The Grammy-winning rapper gave a special shoutout to his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, and her husband Evan McClintock, honoring their first wedding anniversary.

According to ENews, after jumping in on the second verse of his iconic hit "Lose Yourself" with Jelly Roll, Eminem, 52, paused to thank the crowd and share a heartfelt message.

"Long time, no see, Detroit," he told the audience in a fan-recorded video shared on YouTube. "One more time, make some noise for Jelly Roll, y'all. Hailie and Evan, happy anniversary, I love y'all."

With that, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, waved goodbye, saying, "Detroit, I love you. Peace."

The brief but touching moment stood out to fans and followers of the music legend, especially as it marked a milestone for his 29-year-old daughter, who got married exactly one year ago in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Jelly Roll brought Eminem out to perform ‘Lose Yourself’ at Ford Field and the placed ERUPTED pic.twitter.com/bpb3TuS4WS — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 19, 2025

Hailie Jade Celebrates First Anniversary with Heartfelt Instagram Post

Hailie took to Instagram to share a touching message in celebration of the special anniversary.

"One year ago today I made the easiest decision I've ever made—becoming your wife," She shared the message along with a series of wedding photos. "Cheers to this last year and choosing each other for the rest of our lives."

Her husband Evan, 30, replied in the comments, calling her "beautiful" and adding, "I love you so much."

The couple's first year of marriage has brought many major life changes, making it a memorable and eventful start to their journey together.

Two months ago, Hailie and Evan celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall McClintock.

The middle name, Marshall, was chosen as a touching nod to Hailie's father, adding a personal and meaningful layer to their son's name, People said.

On Mother's Day, Hailie posted a video of her pregnancy journey, writing, "Growing you has been the greatest gift of my life."

Eminem, who danced with Hailie during her wedding last year, has kept family close even in his career.

When Hailie announced her pregnancy, she gave her dad the honor of sharing it in his music video for "Temporary." In it, he reacts emotionally to a jersey labeled "Grandpa" and a sonogram.