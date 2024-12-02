My Chemical Romance Says Late Drummer Bob Bryar is An 'Important Part' of the Band's History

My Chemical Romance has issued a new statement, which honored fallen bandmate Bob Bryar.

On December 3, My Chemical Romance uploaded a new post on its official Instagram account and honored the band's late drummer Bob Bryar, who passed away at 44.

According to the statement, the MCR members expressed how devastated they were with Bryar's death and took this chance to say goodbye to the drummer. The band declared that Bryar was "an important part" of My Chemical Romance's history.

The members also extended their condolences to Bryar's loved ones in this time of grieving.

"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance," the band stated. "We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace."

On December 1, the band released a statement to Variety through their representative. The official addressed the drummer's passing, saying that the band members have requested fans' patience and are processing the sudden death of Bryar.

In November, Bryar's passing made headlines after the drummer was found dead at his Tennessee residence. It is also reported that Bryar's last sighting was on November 4.

The cause of death, which is currently under investigation, was believed to have no foul play involved according to the authorities.

However, Bryar's body was already in a state of "advanced decomposition" at the time it was found, and two dogs in his residence were also retrieved by Animal Control.