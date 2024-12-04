Russell Brand Reveals Why He Attended Diddy's 'Freak Off' Parties While Still Married to Katy Perry

Russell Brand is clearing the air when it comes to past decision to attend Diddy's "freak off" parties.

Taking to his TikTok channel on Dec. 3, he opened up about becoming friends with the embattled rapper and insisted that he never did anything questionable while at one of Diddy's parties.

"I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green and I left about 7 o'clock because I was married at the time," he said of his time at one of the "freak off" parties.

"I'm glad I did as it turns out there was stuff that went on that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God. When denied that connection to God, I'll make all sorts of ridiculous choices," Brand added.

Brand pointed out that he has been open about his experiences with Diddy.

"I told you about the time I went to Vegas with Diddy. And I went home early and had a little Diddy party on my own. Which was actually above board and legit. Thank you heavenly Father for being there with me even at the moments in my life where I felt most vulnerable and exposed," Brand shared.

@russellbrand I went to a Diddy party - I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund. ♬ original sound - Russell Brand

Brand said that Diddy had actually persuaded him to travel to Las Vegas for a wild holiday despite his hesitations during a resurfaced 2010 interview with BlackTree TV.

"He's a very intense man because — I think he comes from nothing, and now he's very, very powerful. People that do stuff like that, they're intense," he said.

"Say that you don't want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it, it's really hard to not do that thing ... you still do it because you think, 'Ahh, don't upset him.' He's an influential person," Brand continued.

The actor shared that he was worried about his friendship with Diddy, saying that he did not want to be anyone's "b-tch."

"He may ask you for loads of favors and you can't say no to him. That's my worry ... pressure. I don't want to be nobody's b-tch, I work too hard in life, not even Diddy's b-tch," Brand revealed.

Diddy is currently facing over two dozen lawsuits, while he's also battling a criminal prosecution and has been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16.

He has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting for prostitution, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He trial date is set for May 5, 2025.